Digitex Futures Price Tops $0.0295 (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00105077 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.98 or 0.00440735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00220218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048628 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

