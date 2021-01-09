Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 5.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s stock price was up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.62 and last traded at $51.57. Approximately 2,265,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,833,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $11,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $23,795,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

