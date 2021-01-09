Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Trading Up 4.9%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)’s share price was up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

Digital China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DCHIF)

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

