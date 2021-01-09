Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 124.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 697,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 731,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 37,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

DBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.20.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $995.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

