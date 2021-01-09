DIA Price Hits $1.46 (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, DIA has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market cap of $41.37 million and $13.47 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.25 or 0.00444179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00220312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00048392 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official website for DIA is diadata.org . DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights

DIA Token Trading

DIA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

