DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Get DHT alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.30 million. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,395,000 after buying an additional 66,640 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of DHT by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,630,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,623,000 after buying an additional 2,901,659 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DHT by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,629,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,983,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 929,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.