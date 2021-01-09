DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DHT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DHT currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.36. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $8.68.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. DHT had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $117.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

