DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Up 5.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. 142,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 144,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.59). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a positive return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

