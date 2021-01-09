DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Shares Up 5.3%

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.37. 142,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 144,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Several research firms recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet cut DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $118.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.
In related news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $71,223.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 248,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,633 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DHI Group Company Profile (NYSE:DHX)
DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.
