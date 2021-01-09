DFI.Money (YFII) 24-Hour Volume Tops $248.81 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. One DFI.Money token can currently be purchased for about $1,983.41 or 0.04839744 BTC on popular exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $76.55 million and $248.81 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00039344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00278298 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00028822 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,163.46 or 0.02838966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012081 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money (CRYPTO:YFII) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

DFI.Money can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.