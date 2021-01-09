DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $445.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $410.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $417.83.

DexCom stock opened at $388.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.22 million. Research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.18, for a total value of $435,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total value of $396,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,579 shares of company stock valued at $17,305,761. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

