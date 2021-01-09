DEX (DEX) Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. DEX has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $85.84 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.00444095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00222655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00050536 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

