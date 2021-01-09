Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

