Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.69. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.
Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.