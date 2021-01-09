Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MURGY opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

