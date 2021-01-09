Denny’s Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DENN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. The company has a market cap of $928.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

