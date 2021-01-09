Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have C$1.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.85.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$1.00 to C$0.95 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$678.75 million and a P/E ratio of -41.67. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

