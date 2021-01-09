Denise L. Jackson Sells 798 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

