Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DELL. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.68.

NYSE:DELL opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $77.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 33,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $2,216,276.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,450.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,614 shares of company stock valued at $106,988,406 over the last 90 days. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 94,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,616 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

