Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.32. 175,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 151,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delcath Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $71.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395 over the last quarter. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Delcath Systems stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 608,300.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Delcath Systems worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

