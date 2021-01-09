DeFinition Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $57.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00104292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.36 or 0.00448376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.92 or 0.00217433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049289 BTC.

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu

DeFinition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

