Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $7.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.85 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 288.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after buying an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,861,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $293.91. 1,780,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,970. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $300.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

