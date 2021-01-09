DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.35 million and $227,613.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001186 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000201 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00023319 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,399,632 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

