Decentralized Asset Trading Platform One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $46,845.48 and $5.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 49.7% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Asset Trading Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00105846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.00445483 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00222009 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00049844 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 tokens. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Asset Trading Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Asset Trading Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Asset Trading Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.