Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $169.21 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $169.21 million and approximately $68.04 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentraland has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00041063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.53 or 0.00283477 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00031022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.60 or 0.03414438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,951,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,494,081,851 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.