Deana L. Mcpherson Sells 734 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SWBI opened at $19.27 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -87.59 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Aegis initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.