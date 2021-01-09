DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.
