DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 7,534,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,009,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 258,257 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 849.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 732,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 655,189 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 917.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

