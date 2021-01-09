DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $127.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DVA. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.80.

DaVita stock opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. DaVita has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $124.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DaVita by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,434,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,506,000 after buying an additional 1,428,625 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 1,263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DaVita by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 306,617 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in DaVita by 2,754.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

