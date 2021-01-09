Datum Price Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Datum has a market capitalization of $797,965.72 and $113,082.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded up 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,517.47 or 0.03756356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00033338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00291184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

