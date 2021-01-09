Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.09. Daré Bioscience reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Daré Bioscience.
Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07).
NASDAQ:DARE opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.22.
About Daré Bioscience
DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single application; Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive intravaginal ring; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder.
