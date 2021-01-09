Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $89.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Daqo New Energy Corp. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of high-quality polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers. The polysilicon is further processed into ingots, wafers, cells and modules for solar power solutions. Daqo New Energy Corp., formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited, is headquartered in Wanzhou, The People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

DQ stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $77.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,669. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,423,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,139,000 after purchasing an additional 157,140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Daqo New Energy by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 467,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,533 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,709,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

