Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) Insider Paul Zwillenberg Purchases 20 Shares

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) (LON:DMGT) insider Paul Zwillenberg purchased 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 757 ($9.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151.40 ($197.81).

Paul Zwillenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Paul Zwillenberg purchased 22 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £154.88 ($202.35).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) stock opened at GBX 769 ($10.05) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 734.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 690.19. Daily Mail and General Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 856.98 ($11.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L)’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Company Profile

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.