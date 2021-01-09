DA Davidson Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $115.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.00.

AYX opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $185.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 81.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 19,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $2,225,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,289,389 shares of company stock valued at $262,633,633 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,463,000 after purchasing an additional 227,471 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Alteryx by 29,354.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,081,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,189 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alteryx by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 612,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 448,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,262,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

