DA Davidson Comments on Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLDR. Benchmark lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

