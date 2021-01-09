D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $80.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $75.00.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.09.

NYSE DHI traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,091,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

