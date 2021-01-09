CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $11.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,427,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after buying an additional 150,846 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 42.0% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,514,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after purchasing an additional 447,685 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 936.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,448,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,886 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 377.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 816,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a market cap of $342.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.45 million. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

