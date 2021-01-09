Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 237,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,995,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

CYTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cyclo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.