CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of CYGIY stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 75. CyberAgent has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.88 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.35.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

