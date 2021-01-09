CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have $90.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CVS Health’s FY2021 earnings at $7.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVS Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.93.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,254,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,741,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.98. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $76.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.