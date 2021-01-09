CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

Get CVR Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVI. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVR Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of CVI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. 1,364,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,001. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 16,753.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,096,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,571,000 after purchasing an additional 471,356 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 326,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.