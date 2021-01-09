CUTcoin (CUT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.15 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $32,626.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00106173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 86.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.29 or 0.00788282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00220531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052645 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 129,603,185 coins and its circulating supply is 125,603,185 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

