Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
