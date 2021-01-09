Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CWK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,641,000 after buying an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after purchasing an additional 740,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 509,367 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

