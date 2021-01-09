CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $86.85

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.85, but opened at $100.36. CureVac shares last traded at $100.40, with a volume of 5,902 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVAC. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.84.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,707,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.