Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 2,929.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 590,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concert Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.