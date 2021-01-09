CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.76

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.76 and traded as high as $24.49. CryoLife shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 106,828 shares traded.

CRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a market cap of $971.81 million, a PE ratio of -65.81, a PEG ratio of 157.20 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $138,519.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth $1,572,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,399,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 545,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CryoLife by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,215,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,801,000 after purchasing an additional 242,715 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CryoLife by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 527,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 163,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CryoLife by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 165,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 132,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

