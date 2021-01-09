CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CrowdStrike from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.96.

CRWD stock opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of -466.09 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $228.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 31,452 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $6,287,254.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $4,108,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,136,070 shares of company stock worth $203,033,846 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,242,000 after purchasing an additional 825,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,307,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

