CROAT Market Capitalization Tops $69,680.72 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. CROAT has a market cap of $69,680.72 and $66.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 54.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 84,511,690 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

