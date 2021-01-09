Critical Analysis: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SandRidge Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.37, indicating that its share price is 237% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -376.24% -8.88% -6.00% Nostrum Oil & Gas -355.89% 82.71% 3.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.47 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $322.13 million 0.00 -$989.93 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. The company operates proved and probable reserve of 138 mmboe. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

