CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.07.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
