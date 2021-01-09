CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.48. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $47.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of CRH by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

