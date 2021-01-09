CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Lowered to Hold at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 52,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $157.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. CRH Medical has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares during the last quarter. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

