Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$0.60 to C$0.70. The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 272427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.35 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.67.

Get Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.