Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Shares Up 3.1%

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.34. 1,333,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,694,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cresco Labs from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.17.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

